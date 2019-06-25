At Least 3 People Killed, 18 Injured in Bus Accident in Central Egypt - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th June, 2019) Three people were killed and 18 injured after a passenger bus overturned on the highway in the central Egypt's Qena province, local media reported, citing traffic police.

The driver of the bus was unable to regain control of the vehicle after one of the tires exploded, according to the Al-Masry Al-Youm news portal.

The passengers have been transferred to hospitals in the area with injuries ranging from moderate to severe.