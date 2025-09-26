At UNGA, PM Highlights Externally Sponsored Terrorism Facing Pakistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:23 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday apprised the world that Pakistan was facing externally sponsored terrorism, particularly from foreign-funded group
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday apprised the world that Pakistan was facing externally sponsored terrorism, particularly from foreign-funded groups.
Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session here, the prime minister told the world that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and that the country had been at the frontline of global counter-terrorism efforts for over past two decades having suffered the loss over 90,000 casualties and endured over US$150billion in economic losses.
“Today, we face externally sponsored terrorism, particularly from foreign- funded groups, such as the TTP, Fitna al-Khawarij, Fitna al-Hindustan, BLA and its Majeed Brigade,” he said.
He added that these terror groups operating from Afghan soil, were responsible, for some of the most heinous attacks, inside Pakistan, including the dastardly Jaffar Express incident, earlier this year.
He said that as Afghanistan’s neighbor, Pakistan sought regional stability and connectivity and also engaged with partners to provide humanitarian aid, support economic recovery, and promote an inclusive political framework in Afghanistan.
However, the Interim Afghan Government must uphold human rights, including women’s rights, and ensure Afghan soil was not used for terrorism against any nation, he added.
Recent Stories
UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption
'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for stron ..
Pak–Sri Lanka economic ties set to touch new heights: High Commissioner
Sharjah defeat California Eagles in IHF Super Globe opener
At UNGA, PM asks developed nations to deliver on climate finance commitments
Pakistan committed to stand for peace, justice & development, reinvigorated UN: ..
DEC chairs meeting to discuss voter registration drive
At UNGA, PM highlights externally sponsored terrorism facing Pakistan
Pakistan welcomes appointment of UN Envoy on Islamophobia
President Zardari meets Chinese Consul General
PM says Gaza atrocities stain on global conscience; welcomes recognition of Pale ..
More Stories From World
-
At UNGA, PM asks developed nations to deliver on climate finance commitments12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to stand for peace, justice & development, reinvigorated UN: PM12 minutes ago
-
At UNGA, PM highlights externally sponsored terrorism facing Pakistan41 seconds ago
-
Pakistan welcomes appointment of UN Envoy on Islamophobia42 seconds ago
-
PM says Gaza atrocities stain on global conscience; welcomes recognition of Palestine by states35 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to ardently defend water rights of 240mln people, PM tells UN44 seconds ago
-
India's tyranny in IIOJK to end soon: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif47 seconds ago
-
We have won the war, now we seek to win peace: PM tells UNGA35 minutes ago
-
At UNGA, PM pushes for world peace; vows to protect Pakistan's water rights; shows readiness for dia ..2 hours ago
-
Highlights of PM’s address to 80th UNGA session2 hours ago
-
China green-lights import of Pakistani plant-based medicinal materials4 hours ago
-
China creates nearly 60m urban jobs by August, exceeding target4 hours ago