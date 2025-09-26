Open Menu

At UNGA, PM Highlights Externally Sponsored Terrorism Facing Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:23 PM

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday apprised the world that Pakistan was facing externally sponsored terrorism, particularly from foreign-funded groups.

Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session here, the prime minister told the world that Pakistan condemned terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and that the country had been at the frontline of global counter-terrorism efforts for over past two decades having suffered the loss over 90,000 casualties and endured over US$150billion in economic losses.

“Today, we face externally sponsored terrorism, particularly from foreign- funded groups, such as the TTP, Fitna al-Khawarij, Fitna al-Hindustan, BLA and its Majeed Brigade,” he said.

He added that these terror groups operating from Afghan soil, were responsible, for some of the most heinous attacks, inside Pakistan, including the dastardly Jaffar Express incident, earlier this year.

He said that as Afghanistan’s neighbor, Pakistan sought regional stability and connectivity and also engaged with partners to provide humanitarian aid, support economic recovery, and promote an inclusive political framework in Afghanistan.

However, the Interim Afghan Government must uphold human rights, including women’s rights, and ensure Afghan soil was not used for terrorism against any nation, he added.

