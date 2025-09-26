Pakistan To Ardently Defend Water Rights Of 240mln People, PM Tells UN
Faizan Hashmi Published September 26, 2025 | 11:23 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday made it clear to the world that Pakistan would definitely and ardently defend the inalienable right of its 240 million people on the Indus waters.
"Pakistan has made it abundantly clear, and let there be no doubt, we will definitely and ardently defend the inalienable right of our 240 million people on these waters. To us, any violation of this treaty represents an act of war," he said addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session here.
He said that the latest Indian aggression was a stark reminder of the dangerous flashpoint between two nuclear armed rivals – the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.
He reminded the world that India’s unilateral and illegal attempt to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance defied the provisions of the Treaty itself, as well as the norms of international law. “To us, any violation of this treaty represents an act of war,” he said.
