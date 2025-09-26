Open Menu

India's Tyranny In IIOJK To End Soon: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Umer Jamshaid Published September 26, 2025 | 11:23 PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reminded the world community that the Indian oppressed Kashmiris were querying the global conscience on their silent witnessing of Indian aggression unleashed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday reminded the world community that the Indian oppressed Kashmiris were querying the global conscience on their silent witnessing of Indian aggression unleashed in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session here, the prime minister underscored that India had continued to muzzle the voices of the brave people of Kashmir for the past eight decades.

The prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to assure the Kashmiri people that the Pakistani nation stood with them, and they would get freedom soon.

“Inshallah, India’s tyranny in Kashmir will come to an end! Kashmir will gain its inalienable right to self-determination through an impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations,” he said.

