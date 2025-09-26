Pakistan welcomes appointment of UN Envoy on Islamophobia

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday told the global fraternity that Pakistan welcomed the appointment of a UN Special Envoy to combat the scourge of Islamophobia

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday told the global fraternity that Pakistan welcomed the appointment of a UN Special Envoy to combat the scourge of Islamophobia.

Addressing the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) Session here, the prime minister said amid growing recognition of the dangers posed by Islamophobia, the imperative of effectively combating this menace could hardly be overemphasized.

He added that hate-driven ideologies, such as India’s Hindutva-driven extremism, pose a danger to the entire world.