Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The mayor of the US city of Atlanta, Keisha Lance Bottoms, in a statement said she has tested positive for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

"COVID-19 has literally hit home," Bottoms said in a tweet on Monday.

"I have had no symptoms and have tested positive."

The mayor told MSNBC that it speaks to how contagious this virus is considering Atlanta has taken all the precautions possible.

The United States has more than 2.9 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 130,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.