MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Attempts to reconsider Russia's contribution to the victory over Nazism are justifying the crimes of this regime, and it opens the way for the revival of the deadly ideology, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

Putin sent a telegram to the organizers and participants of the events dedicated to the International Day in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust and the 78th anniversary of the liberation by the Red Army of the prisoners of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp, which is marked annually on January 27.

"We must clearly understand that any attempt to revise the contribution of our country to the Great Victory actually means justifying the crimes of Nazism, opens the way for the revival of its deadly ideology," Putin said in the telegram published on the Kremlin's website.

Russia mourns the millions who died in the Second World War ” the Jewish people, representatives of other nationalities ” all those who were shot and tortured, the president added.