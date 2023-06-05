UrduPoint.com

Austin, Indian Counterpart Commit To Strengthening Defense Cooperation - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published June 05, 2023 | 07:52 PM

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh, expressed commitment to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region, the Pentagon said on Monday following Austin's travel to India

Austin traveled to India from June 4-5 to reinforce defense partnership and advance cooperation with the country in the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

Austin traveled to India from June 4-5 to reinforce defense partnership and advance cooperation with the country in the run-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US.

"The Secretary and Minister Singh also committed to strengthen operational collaboration across all military services, with an eye to supporting India's leading role as a security provider in the Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

They also welcomed the conclusion of a new roadmap for bilateral defense industrial cooperation.

"This initiative aims to change the paradigm for cooperation between U.S. and Indian defense sectors, including a set of specific proposals that could provide India access to cutting-edge technologies and support India's defense modernization plans," the statement said.

Austin and his counterparts focused on defense innovation in cyberspace, artificial intelligence, and other emerging domains. They also discussed maritime security in the Indian Ocean and the necessity to strengthen cooperation in the area, the Pentagon added.

During the trip, the Pentagon chief also met with India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

