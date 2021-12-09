UrduPoint.com

Australia Deputy Prime Minister Confirms Tested Positive For COVID-19 During US Trip

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) Australia's Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce issued a statement confirming that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus during his trip to the US capital of Washington, DC.

"The Deputy Prime Minister has confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 while in Washington, DC," the statement, posted on Twitter, said on Wednesday.

The other members of the Australian delegation visiting the United States have not been infected with the novel coronavirus and  remain healthy, the statement also said.

Joyce noted that he had mild symptoms and expects to be quarantined until further advice, the statement added.

More Stories From World

