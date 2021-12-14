Austrian Chancellor Expects Nord Stream 2 to Be Launched as Planned

UrduPoint.com

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer told Die Welt newspaper that he opposes linking the launch of the Nord Stream 2 project to the situation in Ukraine and expects the pipeline to be launched soon as planned.

"I expect the Nord Stream 2 to launch soon as planned," Nehammer said.

As long as European countries need gas and oil, it is important to secure energy supplies from as many sources as possible and have adequate gas pipelines, the official said.

He also rejected Washington's demands to use the pipeline as a means of pressure on Moscow over Ukraine.

"I am against linking the launch of the Nord Stream 2 with Russia's behavior in Ukraine. This way the EU will hurt itself," he added.

