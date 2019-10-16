UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Azerbaijan Hands Russia Note Over Visit By Lawmaker Zatulin To Nagorno-Karabakh - Embassy

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 12:08 AM

Azerbaijan Hands Russia Note Over Visit by Lawmaker Zatulin to Nagorno-Karabakh - Embassy

Azerbaijan handed Russia a note due to the visit by a senior lawmaker to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow said Tuesday

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Azerbaijan handed Russia a note due to the visit by a senior lawmaker to Nagorno-Karabakh, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow said Tuesday.

"A relevant note of protest was given to the Russian Foreign Ministry because of the visit by deputy chairman of the committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and work with compatriots Konstantin Zatulin to Nagorno-Karabakh and participation in an event on the occupied territories of Azerbaijan," the embassy said.

