Azerbaijani Prosecutors Say Death Toll From Armenian Attack On Barda Town Grows To 21

Sumaira FH 36 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 05:30 PM

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) The death toll from the Armenian attack on the Azerbaijani town of Barda has grown to 21 from the previous 19, while the number of wounded people nears 70, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the rocket strike on crowded areas of the town of Barda, which used banned cluster munitions and was conducted on October 28, at around 13:00 [09:00 GMT], 21 civilians were killed and around 70 sustained injured," the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office said in a statement.

