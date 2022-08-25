UrduPoint.com

Azov Supporter Detained In Kaliningrad For Plotting Attack At Baltic Fleet Facilities- FSB

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2022 | 12:10 PM

Azov Supporter Detained in Kaliningrad for Plotting Attack at Baltic Fleet Facilities- FSB

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) A supporter of Ukraine's nationalist Azov regiment (designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) was detained in Kaliningrad over plotting a terrorist attack at the Baltic Fleet's facilities and the Khrabrovo airport, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"In Kaliningrad, a local resident, a Russian citizen born in 1967, a supporter of ... the Azov organization, having intentions to commit sabotage and terrorist actions against objects of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy and military personnel, as well as the Khrabrovo airport, was identified and detained," the FSB said in a statement.

The person planned to flee to Ukraine after the attacks, the statement added.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Ukraine Russia Kaliningrad Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 25th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

17 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

19 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

21 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

23 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.