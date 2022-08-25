Azov Supporter Detained in Kaliningrad for Plotting Attack at Baltic Fleet Facilities- FSB

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) A supporter of Ukraine's nationalist Azov regiment (designated as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) was detained in Kaliningrad over plotting a terrorist attack at the Baltic Fleet's facilities and the Khrabrovo airport, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday.

"In Kaliningrad, a local resident, a Russian citizen born in 1967, a supporter of ... the Azov organization, having intentions to commit sabotage and terrorist actions against objects of the Baltic Fleet of the Russian Navy and military personnel, as well as the Khrabrovo airport, was identified and detained," the FSB said in a statement.

The person planned to flee to Ukraine after the attacks, the statement added.