Baerbock Appointed As German Foreign Minister, Lambrecht To Head Defense Ministry

Baerbock Appointed as German Foreign Minister, Lambrecht to Head Defense Ministry

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) Co-leader of Alliance 90/the Greens Annalena Baerbock, who stands against the Nord Stream 2 project, has been appointed as the new German foreign minister by President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, according to the N24 tv channel's broadcast.

In addition, the former justice minister, Christine Lambrecht, has been appointed as the defense minister.

