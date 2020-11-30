Bahrain Delegation Heads to Israel to Discuss Economic Cooperation - State Media

An official Bahraini delegation led by Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani will head to Israel on December 1 for bilateral talks on cooperation in industry and trade with senior Israeli officials, Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) An official Bahraini delegation led by Minister of Industry, Commerce and Tourism Zayed bin Rashid Al Zayani will head to Israel on December 1 for bilateral talks on cooperation in industry and trade with senior Israeli officials, Bahrain news Agency (BNA) reported on Monday.

During the visit, the minister will hold meetings with a number of top Israeli officials in Jerusalem, BNA reported, adding that the two sides will also hold talks on cooperation in the fields of industry, trade and tourism.

The visit will also center on laying foundation for future growth in trade, investments and economic cooperation.

The first visit of Bahrain's delegation headed by Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani took place on November 18 following the Israeli government's ratification of the Joint Communique on the establishment of diplomatic, peaceful, and friendly relations with Bahrain, thereby concluding the process of normalization of ties with the Persian Gulf monarchy.

On September 15, Bahrain signed the joint communique with Israel on the normalization of relations, joining the US system of fresh peace deals with the Jewish state, also known as the Abraham Accords.