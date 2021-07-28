UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bangladesh Evacuates 10,000 Rohingya From Landslide-hit Camps

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:14 PM

Bangladesh evacuates 10,000 Rohingya from landslide-hit camps

Bangladesh has evacuated 10,000 Rohingya from around refugee camps on the Myanmar border after monsoon landslides and flash floods killed at least 14 people, officials said Wednesday

Kutupalong, Bangladesh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Bangladesh has evacuated 10,000 Rohingya from around refugee camps on the Myanmar border after monsoon landslides and flash floods killed at least 14 people, officials said Wednesday.

After three days of torrential rain, the refugees, most of whom fled a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017, were moved from hilly slopes around the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar, refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat said.

Tens of thousands of Rohingya who could not find room in the camps have cleared forests on the surrounding hills and set up shelters that have since been met with landslides every monsoon season.

"We have brought some 10,000 Rohingya to safe places after their shelters were hit by heavy rain and landslides," Hayat told AFP.

At least six Rohingya are among the dead and several others were injured, officials said. The other dead are local villagers whose homes were buried.

Cox's Bazar district, where more than 850,000 Rohingya refugees are packed into 34 camps, has recorded more than 27 centimetres (10 inches) of rain since Monday, according to weather authorities.

About 7,000 local people outside the camps have also been moved to safety, officials said.

Mohammad Salam, a 30-year-old Rohingya, his wife and three children were among those moved.

"My house collapsed yesterday. I don't have anything. I have three children and they have started having fevers," Salam told AFP.

The United Nations refugee agency said 2,500 shelters housing 12,000 Rohingya have been affected by the floods.

"We are also aware of damage to facilities including health centres," Hannah Macdonald, a UN spokesperson, told AFP.

Aid workers said a coronavirus lockdown in the camps, following a major spike in cases, has affected rescue work as authorities have halted what they consider non-essential visits.

About 740,000 Rohingya fled Rakhine state in Myanmar after security forces launched a clampdown in 2017 that the UN has said may amount to genocide.

Last month two Rohingya refugees were killed in separate landslides during heavy rain.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Weather Bangladesh United Nations Wife Myanmar May Border 2017 From Refugee Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Von Bredow-Werndl triumphs as Dujardin sets new Ol ..

28 seconds ago

Olympics: Men's football results

29 seconds ago

MEPCO CEO to hold online open court tomorrow

31 seconds ago

Latvia Wins Basketball 3x3 Final Against Russian T ..

34 seconds ago

Tensions as US, Russia hold strategic stability ta ..

6 minutes ago

In a first,12 females qualify for Patwari exams in ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.