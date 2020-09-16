UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Barbados To Remove Queen Elizabeth II As Head Of State By 2021

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 02:39 PM

Barbados to Remove Queen Elizabeth II as Head of State by 2021

Barbados's Governor-General Sandra Mason has announced that the former British colony will remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state by November 2021, when the Caribbean island will mark its 55th anniversary of independence

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Barbados's Governor-General Sandra Mason has announced that the former British colony will remove Queen Elizabeth II as head of state by November 2021, when the Caribbean island will mark its 55th anniversary of independence.

"The time has come to fully leave our colonial past behind. Barbadians want a Barbadian head of state. This is the ultimate statement of confidence in who we are and what we are capable of achieving. Hence, Barbados will take the next logical step toward full sovereignty and become a republic by the time we celebrate our 55th anniversary of independence," Mason told the Barbadian parliament on Tuesday evening.

In her speech, written by prime minister Mia Motley, the governor recalled that Errol Barrow, Barbados's first head of government after the UK granted independence to the small island country in 1966, had cautioned against loitering on colonial premises.

"That warning is as relevant today as it was in 1966," she stressed.

Barbados's plans to remove the Queen as its head of state were first announced five years ago when the island marked 50th independence anniversary.

A first step towards abolishing the Queen's rule had been taken in 2003 when the country replaced the London-based Judicial Committee of the Privy Council with the Caribbean Court of Justice as its final appeals court.

If the plans announced by Mason are fulfilled, Barbados would join Trinidad and Tobago, Dominica and Guyana as fully independent republics.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Governor Parliament Independence Barrow Barbados United Kingdom Trinidad And Tobago Dominica Guyana November Government Court

Recent Stories

LHC extends till Sept 24 bail of Shehbaz Sharif in ..

7 minutes ago

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note on 11th bir ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan’s Freelancing Economy Surges by 22pc am ..

21 minutes ago

PCB announces Covid-19 protocols for domestic seas ..

30 minutes ago

Infinix To Launch 64MP Quad Camera Phone in Collab ..

37 minutes ago

At Least 4 People Killed in Helicopter Crash in Ph ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.