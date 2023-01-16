UrduPoint.com

Belgian Customs Detect 30 Violations Of EU Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 16, 2023 | 06:57 PM

Belgian Customs Detect 30 Violations of EU Sanctions Against Russia - Reports

The Belgian customs services have identified nearly 30 violations of sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia, Belgian media reported on Monday

Export goods that could violate anti-Russia sanctions were found in containers, L'Echo newspaper said, citing the customs. The goods included spare parts for equipment, chemical products, as well as electronics and goods that can be used in the military industry. In addition, customs services found luxury goods, medical equipment and food for export to Russia, the report said.

Besides, customs officers identified imports of gold, steel and petrochemical products from Russia, the report said.

Since the beginning of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Belgian customs services have checked 27,000 containers for sanctions products, with 500 of them still blocked for more thorough inspection.

The EU rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia after the country launched the special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. The bloc has already approved nine packages of sanctions against Moscow, which include financial and trade restrictions, as well as individual sanctions. Currently, anti-Russia sanctions apply to 1,386 individuals and 171 organizations.

