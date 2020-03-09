Belgian Police Rescue 14 Migrants From Refrigerator Truck

Fourteen migrants were rescued from a refrigerator truck near the main Wallonian city in Belgium, local police said Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Fourteen migrants were rescued from a refrigerator truck near the main Wallonian city in Belgium, local police said Monday.

"There is no cause for concern with their health," police in the Namur municipality was quoted as saying by Le Soir newspaper.

The migrants were discovered on Sunday after calling for help from inside the truck that stopped on the highway connecting Brussels with northeastern France. An investigation has been launched.