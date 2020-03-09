UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Belgian Police Rescue 14 Migrants From Refrigerator Truck

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 04:24 PM

Belgian Police Rescue 14 Migrants From Refrigerator Truck

Fourteen migrants were rescued from a refrigerator truck near the main Wallonian city in Belgium, local police said Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2020) Fourteen migrants were rescued from a refrigerator truck near the main Wallonian city in Belgium, local police said Monday.

"There is no cause for concern with their health," police in the Namur municipality was quoted as saying by Le Soir newspaper.

The migrants were discovered on Sunday after calling for help from inside the truck that stopped on the highway connecting Brussels with northeastern France. An investigation has been launched.

Related Topics

Police France Namur Brussels Belgium Sunday From

Recent Stories

US Consul General in Karachi visits Central Deposi ..

8 minutes ago

ACM-IT takes oath, vows to protect wildlife

3 minutes ago

Spurs need to 'write new stories', says Lloris

3 minutes ago

Indonesian soldier killed in Papua rebel attack

3 minutes ago

IAEA Sees no Changes in Iran's Implementation of C ..

3 minutes ago

NATO Staffer at Brussels Headquarters Tests Positi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.