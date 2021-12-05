Belgian Police Use Tear Gas After Clashes With COVID-19 Protesters Broke Out in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) The Belgian police have used tear gas and water cannons against people who attempted to stray from the approved route during the protest against the country's COVID-19 restrictions, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The clashes started after several dozens of young people separated from the main protest and tried to break through a police line, pelting law enforcement officers with rocks and fireworks.

Meanwhile, the police announced beginning to detain what they called the "troublemakers."

On Friday, the Belgian government once again enhanced the restrictions amid a fourth COVID-19 wave. Citizens starting from age 6 were ordered to wear face masks indoors, while schools would close for the Christmas holidays earlier than usual.