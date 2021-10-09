Biden Announces Diplomatic Nominees for Disarmament Conference, Vatican - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden announced several nominations for key diplomatic positions including ambassadors to the Vatican and the Conference on Disarmament, the White House said on Friday in a press release.

Among the nominees announced were Bruce Turner for US Representative to the Conference on Disarmament and Joseph Donnelly for Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Holy See.

Turner's most recent role at the State Department was as Senior Bureau Official of the Bureau of Arms Control, Verification and Compliance. He also served as Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Verification, Planning and European Security.

The Conference on Disarmament at which he will represent the US is an international forum for negotiating arms control and disarmament agreements, including in the realm of nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction.

Donnelly, who now works at a Washington law firm, previously served as both a US Senator and Representative for the state of Indiana in addition to working as a professor at the Catholic Notre Dame University, from which he graduated.

The White House also announced Biden's Mari Carmen Aponte as nominee for an ambassador position to Panama, George Tsunis to Greece, and Douglas Hickey to Finland.