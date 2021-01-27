Biden Believes Nord Stream 2 'Bad Deal' for Europe - White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) US President Joe Biden considers the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to be a poor deal for Europe, White House Press Secretary Jan Psaki said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"The president continues to believe that Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal for Europe," Psaki said of the a joint project between Russia's Gazprom and several European energy giants.

Nord Stream 2 is a planned 745-mile-long twin pipeline that will carry nearly 2 trillion cubic feet of gas annually from Russia to Germany.

The United States is a vocal opponent as it seeks to export more liquefied natural gas to Europe. Construction was suspended a year ago after US sanctions forced Swiss offshore pipeline company Allseas to withdraw from the project, but resumed in December and is expected to take several months to complete.

The German authorities, including Chancellor Angela Merkel, have repeatedly rejected the US extraterritorial sanctions and said they consider Nord Stream 2 to be an economic rather than political project.