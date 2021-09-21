UrduPoint.com

Biden Calls For Protecting Rights Of 'LGBTQI Individuals' In Russia's Chechen Republic

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:16 PM

Biden Calls for Protecting Rights of 'LGBTQI Individuals' in Russia's Chechen Republic

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2021) US President Joe Biden called during his address at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday for protecting the rights of individuals belonging to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) community across the globe, including in Russia's Chechen Republic.

"We all must defend the rights of LGBTQI individuals so they can live and love openly without fear whether it's Chechnya or Cameroon or anywhere," Biden said.

The United States and the European Union have repeatedly accused Chechen authorities of serious human rights violations and, in particular, of members of the LGBTQI community by authorizing illegal arrests and extrajudicial punishments.

The United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions against Chechen officials for the alleged violations of human rights.

Moscow has repeatedly denied these accusations and stated that the West's criticism and actions represent meddling in Russia's domestic affairs. Russia insists that it has an efficient system of human rights protection, namely via judicial institutions, and the allegations have been based on unofficial reports and statements that have nothing to do with the real situation on the ground.

