Biden Could Appoint Caroline, Vicki Kennedy As US Ambassadors - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 06:50 AM

Biden Could Appoint Caroline, Vicki Kennedy as US Ambassadors - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) US President Joe Biden could name Caroline Kennedy and Vicki Kennedy as US ambassadors, Axios reports citing sources familiar with the matter.

Caroline Kennedy, who served as former US President Barack Obama's second ambassador to Japan, could be appointed US ambassador to Australia, Axios said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Vicki Kennedy, an attorney at Greenberg Traurig and a gun control advocate, could be sent to Western Europe, according to Axios.

Biden served in the Senate with Ted Kennedy for 36 years. In 2009, Biden described Vicki's late husband as a "big brother" who was a "constant" factor in his life.

The White House has not provided any comment on the prospects for the Kennedy's future appointments.

More Stories From World

