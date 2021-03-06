UrduPoint.com
Biden Extends US National Emergency With Respect To Iran - White House

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 04:20 AM

Biden Extends US National Emergency With Respect to Iran - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) US President Joe Biden extended for another year the national emergency declared with respect to Iran in 1995, a legal basis for multiple rounds of sanctions related to weapons proliferation and support for militant proxies, the White House announced.

"The national emergency declared on March 15, 1995, must continue in effect beyond March 15, 2021. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for 1 year the national emergency with respect to Iran declared in Executive Order 12957," the presidential notice said.

Biden said that Iran's actions and policies "continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security, foreign policy, and economy of the United States." He accused Iran of proliferating and developing "missiles and other asymmetric and conventional weapons capabilities," maintaining "network and campaign of regional aggression," supporting "terrorist groups and... malign activities of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps."

