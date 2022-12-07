UrduPoint.com

Biden, Trudeau To Hold '3 Amigos' Summit With AMLO In Mexico City In January - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 10:47 PM

US President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will visit Mexico City on January 9-10 for meetings with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

Biden will hold a one-on-one session with Lopez Obrador on January 9, and the three leaders will hold a trilateral session on January 10, the report said, citing sources.

The so-called "Three Amigos" summit will be the first since 2021 and only the second since the presidency of Barack Obama, the report said.

During the last Three Amigos summit in November 2021, the leaders discussed issues including migration, economic integration and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The meetings will occur following two consecutive, record-breaking years of illegal crossing into the United States, according to Customs and Border Protection. The influx of migrants from Central and South America prompted the State of Texas to send military assets to the border to enhance security.

Last month, Canada announced a plan to take in half a million immigrants a year by 2025 in an attempt to grow its labor force and address an aging population.

