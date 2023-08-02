'Big Mobilization' May Be Declared in Ukraine in Winter - Lawmaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) "Big mobilization" may be declared in Ukraine as early as upcoming winter, with martial law in the country expected to be extended until the end of 2024, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky said on Wednesday.

"This protracted counteroffensive, which needs to be made meaningful and realized, will require the mobilization of a large number of military personnel. The accumulation of equipment that you can see ... this is the accumulation for carrying out if not a total, but a very large mobilization. The purge among military commissars, retraining and sending new people is preparation for a big mobilization," Dubinsky said on his YouTube channel, adding that Kiev would resort to large-scale mobilization by winter 2024 to achieve a breakthrough in combat.

The lawmaker also said that martial law in Ukraine would be very likely prolonged until the end of next year and parliamentary elections in the country would also be postponed to late 2024.

"The US (presidential) election will take place in the fall. So, what elections (can be held) in Ukraine before the election in the United States? Therefore, (I expect) the extension of martial law until the end of the year, in order to reach compromises and agreements with the new US administration," Dubinsky said.

On February 24, 2022, martial law was introduced in Ukraine, and the next day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on general mobilization. Since then, their validity has been extended multiple times. Last month, martial law and mobilization were extended until November 15.