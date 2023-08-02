Open Menu

'Big Mobilization' May Be Declared In Ukraine In Winter - Lawmaker

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2023 | 06:10 PM

'Big Mobilization' May Be Declared in Ukraine in Winter - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) "Big mobilization" may be declared in Ukraine as early as upcoming winter, with martial law in the country expected to be extended until the end of 2024, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Dubinsky said on Wednesday.

"This protracted counteroffensive, which needs to be made meaningful and realized, will require the mobilization of a large number of military personnel. The accumulation of equipment that you can see ... this is the accumulation for carrying out if not a total, but a very large mobilization. The purge among military commissars, retraining and sending new people is preparation for a big mobilization," Dubinsky said on his YouTube channel, adding that Kiev would resort to large-scale mobilization by winter 2024 to achieve a breakthrough in combat.

The lawmaker also said that martial law in Ukraine would be very likely prolonged until the end of next year and parliamentary elections in the country would also be postponed to late 2024.

"The US (presidential) election will take place in the fall. So, what elections (can be held) in Ukraine before the election in the United States? Therefore, (I expect) the extension of martial law until the end of the year, in order to reach compromises and agreements with the new US administration," Dubinsky said.

On February 24, 2022, martial law was introduced in Ukraine, and the next day Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree on general mobilization. Since then, their validity has been extended multiple times. Last month, martial law and mobilization were extended until November 15.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Martial Law Kiev February May November YouTube

Recent Stories

SC rejects plea against formation of full court fo ..

SC rejects plea against formation of full court for hearing of military courts

8 minutes ago
 Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orang ..

Govt imposes fee on media coverage of metro, orange line train stations

43 minutes ago
 FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Fo ..

FIA apprehended 470 human smugglers during last Four Years: NA informed

51 minutes ago
 Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with U ..

Women&#039;s football in UAE gains traction with UAEFA&#039;s implementation of ..

58 minutes ago
 Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to es ..

Oman and Etihad Rail Company, Jindal partner to establish sustainable logistics ..

1 hour ago
 MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer sc ..

MBZUAI launches dedicated robotics and computer science graduate programmes

1 hour ago
Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&# ..

Louvre Abu Dhabi to host &#039;A Call From Space&#039; with Sultan Al Neyadi

1 hour ago
 MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp ..

MBRSC opens registration for its Summer Space Camp 2023

1 hour ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects dur ..

UAE, Republic of Korea discuss future projects during High-Level Consultations C ..

2 hours ago
 Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher ..

Fujairah CP issues resolution establishing Higher Committee on Fujairah Plan 202 ..

2 hours ago
 MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for ..

MoCCAE organises workshop on national strategy for sustainability of marine envi ..

2 hours ago
 Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

Mubadala invests in US-based Aligned Data Centres

3 hours ago

More Stories From World