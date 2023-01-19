UrduPoint.com

Bishkek Says Both Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan Seek To Resolve Border Demarcation Issue

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree that the issue of delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two countries should be resolved, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev said on Thursday

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree that the issue of delimitation and demarcation of the border between the two countries should be resolved, Kyrgyz Foreign Minister Zheenbek Kulubaev said on Thursday.

The length of the joint border between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan is about 1,000 kilometers (621 miles). Despite the countries' efforts, nearly a third of the border is still undefined.

"The top leaderships of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have an understanding that the border issue needs to be resolved," the minister said at a press conference.

At the same time, Kulubaev noted the problem cannot be solved overnight.

"The delegations of the two countries are working. The result depends on their progress. We hope that 2023 will be successful in this regard," the minister added.

The situation on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border last escalated in September 2022, when Kyrgyzstan reported at least 63 people dead and 198 injured in the clashes, while Tajikistan said 41 people were killed and 30 were injured.

