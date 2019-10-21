Blast wounds 7 civilians in northern Afghan province

Seven civilians were injured after an explosive device went off in a hotel in Eshkamish district of northern Afghanistan's Takhar province on Monday, provincial government spokesman Mohammad Jawad Hajari said

The device was planted under a table and exploded at noon when over two dozen people were having lunch, said the official, adding that several injured persons are in critical conditions.

Although no group has claimed responsibility, the official didn't rule out the involvement of the Taliban.

Taliban militants haven't responded to the report.