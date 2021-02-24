UrduPoint.com
Blinken, Cabo Verdean Minister Plan To Boost Commercial, Security Ties - US State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

Blinken, Cabo Verdean Minister Plan to Boost Commercial, Security Ties - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed boosting security and commercial bilateral relations with the foreign minister and defense minister of the small Atlantic Ocean archepelago nation of Cabo Verde, Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said in a readout of the conversation on Tuesday.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with the Cabo Verdean Minister of Foreign Affairs and Defense Rui Figueiredo today," Price said. "Secretary Blinken and Foreign Minister Figueiredo discussed our planned bilateral dialogue to advance shared priorities, expand commercial relations, and strengthen our security partnership.

"

Blinken pointed out that the United States was proud to be a friend to Cabo Verde and praised it as a model of democratic governance and human rights in Africa, Price said.

The Secretary of State expressed interest in working with the Cabo Verdean government to bring investment opportunities to the attention of US firms, Price said.

Blinken also congratulated Cabo Verde for its selection for the US National Guard's State Partnership Program, Price added.

