Blinken Calls For US, China To Manage Differences 'responsibly'
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 10:50 AM
Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday on the United States and China to manage their differences "responsibly" as he went on a charm offensive ahead of expected tough talks.
A day before meeting Beijing's top brass, Blinken visited the bustling metropolis of Shanghai where he sampled local food, watched a basketball game and strolled along the city's famous Bund promenade on the busy Huangpu River.
Visiting the local Communist Party leader in a reception room with sweeping views of the Shanghai skyline, Blinken said President Joe Biden was committed to "direct and sustained" dialogue between the world's two largest economies after years of mounting tension.
"I think it's important to underscore the value -- in fact, the necessity -- of direct engagement, of speaking to each other, laying out our differences, which are real, seeking to work through them," Blinken said.
"We have an obligation for our people -- indeed an obligation to the world -- to manage the relationship between our two countries responsibly," Blinken said.
The Chinese Communist Party secretary for Shanghai, Chen Jining, welcomed Blinken partly in English and spoke of the importance of US businesses to the city.
"Whether we choose cooperation or confrontation affects the well-being of both peoples, both countries and the future of humanity," Chen told him.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024
Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss
Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad
Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag
Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE
Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update
Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros
Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid
Earthquake jolts Karachi
More Stories From World
-
Norway oil giant Equinor's profit falls on lower gas prices5 minutes ago
-
N. Macedonia's right-wing presidential candidate wins 1st round25 minutes ago
-
Vietnam court jails soft drinks tycoon in $40 million scam case25 minutes ago
-
The guardian angels of the source of the Seine45 minutes ago
-
Star Dudamel brings inclusive vision to New York Philharmonic2 hours ago
-
Paris dream of swimming in the Seine finally within reach2 hours ago
-
Portugal's Carnation Revolution, 50 years on2 hours ago
-
Tough times for Argentine factories as consumers penny-pinch2 hours ago
-
Use of alcohol and e-cigarettes among youth 'alarming': WHO2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Cup result2 hours ago
-
Bird flu in humans? Experts see little risk2 hours ago
-
Car giants vie for EV crown at Beijing's Auto China show3 hours ago