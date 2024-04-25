Open Menu

Blinken Calls For US, China To Manage Differences 'responsibly'

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Blinken calls for US, China to manage differences 'responsibly'

Shanghai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Thursday on the United States and China to manage their differences "responsibly" as he went on a charm offensive ahead of expected tough talks.

A day before meeting Beijing's top brass, Blinken visited the bustling metropolis of Shanghai where he sampled local food, watched a basketball game and strolled along the city's famous Bund promenade on the busy Huangpu River.

Visiting the local Communist Party leader in a reception room with sweeping views of the Shanghai skyline, Blinken said President Joe Biden was committed to "direct and sustained" dialogue between the world's two largest economies after years of mounting tension.

"I think it's important to underscore the value -- in fact, the necessity -- of direct engagement, of speaking to each other, laying out our differences, which are real, seeking to work through them," Blinken said.

"We have an obligation for our people -- indeed an obligation to the world -- to manage the relationship between our two countries responsibly," Blinken said.

The Chinese Communist Party secretary for Shanghai, Chen Jining, welcomed Blinken partly in English and spoke of the importance of US businesses to the city.

"Whether we choose cooperation or confrontation affects the well-being of both peoples, both countries and the future of humanity," Chen told him.

Related Topics

World China Jining Beijing Shanghai United States Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

Mired in crisis, Boeing reports another loss

11 hours ago
 Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet Colle ..

Session Awarding Ceremony 2024 held at Cadet College Muzaffarabad

11 hours ago
 Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under ..

Austrian ski great Hirscher to make comeback under Dutch flag

11 hours ago
 Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy ..

Pakistan, Japan agrees to convene 'Economic Policy Dialogue'

11 hours ago
FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rain ..

FM Dar conveys deepest sympathy on torrential rains devastation in UAE

11 hours ago
 Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after w ..

Spain PM Sanchez says weighing resignation after wife's graft probe

11 hours ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 1st update

11 hours ago
 Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn e ..

Long-lost Klimt portrait auctioned off for 30 mn euros

11 hours ago
 Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

Osaka seals first win on clay since 2022 in Madrid

11 hours ago
 Earthquake jolts Karachi

Earthquake jolts Karachi

12 hours ago

More Stories From World