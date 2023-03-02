UrduPoint.com

Blinken Congratulates Cindy McCain On Appointment As Next WFP Executive Director

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2023 | 11:39 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on Thursday he had congratulated Cindy McCain, the widow of former US Senator John McCain, on her new post as executive director of the World Food Program.

"I congratulate Ambassador Cindy McCain on her appointment by the Secretary-General of the United Nations and the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization to serve as the next Executive Director of the World Food Program (WFP)," Blinken said.

The secretary of state emphasized that WFP plays a vital role in the international community's efforts to respond to the deteriorating global food security crisis.

"We are grateful for Ambassador McCain's service as Permanent Representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome, where she has led implementation of our food security policies. I am confident that she will bring renewed energy, optimism, and success to the World Food Program," Blinken said.

McCain will replace David Beasley, a US politician who has served as WFP chief since April 2017.

Blinken expressed gratitude to Beasley for his dedication to the millions of people around the world in need of life-sustaining support.

"Since 2017, David has led WFP through unprecedented challenges, dramatically increasing the number of people served and improving conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas, for which WFP earned a Nobel Peace prize in 2020," Blinken said.

The decision to appoint McCain as the new head of the WFP was made at a special session of the WFP Executive board in Rome. McCain's candidacy was supported by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Director-General of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Qu Dongyu.

The WFP is the UN's food-assistance branch, and the world's largest humanitarian organization focusing its work on fighting hunger and providing food security. The WEG executive director is appointed for a fixed five-year term, which may be renewed once.

