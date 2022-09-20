UrduPoint.com

Blinken Says Trying To Get $100Mln More From Congress For 'Shared Priorities' In Atlantic

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2022 | 08:15 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) The US State Department is working with Congress to try and secure $100 million more in funding for priority initiatives alongside partners in the Atlantic region, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

"The United States currently spends over $400 million each year on maritime initiatives in the Atlantic.

Working with the United States Congress, we hope to invest an additional $100 million in the next year in support of shared priorities we are discussing today," Blinken said.

Shared priorities include maritime governance, inclusive economic growth and climate change, Blinken said.

Blinken made the announcement at an Atlantic Cooperation Ministerial Meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

