WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned price said.

"The Secretary ... will have an opportunity to see Foreign Minister Cavusoglu on the sidelines of the UN event tomorrow in New York City," Price told a briefing on Tuesday.