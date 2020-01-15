MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) Former Bolivian Interior Minister Carlos Romero has been detained amid accusations of corruption, according to ex-president Evo Morales who has condemned the detention as a violation of human rights.

"We denounce before the national and international community the illegal detention of the former Minister of Government, Carlos Romero, in clear violation of constitutional guarantees and human rights. Romero was taken from the clinic where he remained under medical care," Morales wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

Romero was hospitalized in La Paz earlier this month. He was detained on Tuesday afternoon when he was leaving the hospital and was taken to the Prosecutor's Office.

Morales stepped down in November of last year, after the controversial presidential election. Most of Bolivia's senior officials resigned in his wake. The power in the country was assumed by the opposition vice-speaker of the senate, Jeanine Anez. Morales, who has fled to Mexico, called the recent events in Bolivia a coup.