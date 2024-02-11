Borthwick's England 'find A Way' To Beat Wales
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2024 | 09:20 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Steve Borthwick praised England's resilience as they "found a way to win" after coming from behind to beat Wales 16-14 in a tense Six Nations encounter at Twickenham on Saturday.
Wales were 14-5 ahead at half-time and on course to end a seven-match losing streak at Twickenham following a penalty try and an effort from Alex Mann either side of a score by England No 8 Ben Earl.
Never before had England been nine points down at home and still won.
But England, down to 13 men early on after forwards Ollie Chessum and Ethan Roots were sin-binned, hit back after the break.
A George Ford penalty cut the deficit before a try from centre Fraser Dingwall left England, third at last year's Rugby World Cup in France, just a point adrift at 13-14.
Ford then landed another penalty to make it 16-14 as England led for the first time in the match after Wales were reduced to 14 men following a yellow card for replacement Mason Grady.
England, thanks to committed defence, then closed out the game to make it two wins out of two in the tournament following a 27-24 victory away to Italy, with Wales not scoring at all in the second half.
"This is a team that stays in the fight and a team that finds a way," said England coach Borthwick.
"The work we're doing each day is paying dividends."
Discipline proved a problem, with England conceding six first-half penalties but in hooker Jamie George's first home Test as captain, the home side turned things around.
"What I sensed at half-time was (the team were) calm, composed, with great leadership from Jamie and a determination to find a way to win," former England skipper Borthwick said.
England were booed off the field the last time they played at Twickenham following a World Cup warm-up defeat by Fiji in August.
Recent Stories
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 February 2024
More Stories From World
-
Leverkusen thump Bayern to seize control of Bundesliga title race7 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table7 hours ago
-
Tennis: Marseille ATP results7 hours ago
-
Second protest death deepens Senegal political crisis8 hours ago
-
Tennis: Abu Dhabi WTA results8 hours ago
-
Inter fight past Roma to move seven points clear8 hours ago
-
Liverpool leapfrog Man City to reclaim Premier League summit8 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table8 hours ago
-
Qatar beat Jordan to retain Asian Cup with Afif hat-trick8 hours ago
-
Gut-Behrami ninth after Soldeu giant slalom first run8 hours ago
-
Spain arrests five after civil guards die in drug chase8 hours ago
-
Quakes halt search at deadly Philippines landslide site8 hours ago