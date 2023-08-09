Brazilian Energy Giant Petrobras Plans to Buy Natural Gas From Bolivia - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Brazilian state energy company Petrobras plans to buy natural gas from Bolivia, Bolivian Energy Minister Franklin Molina said.

On Tuesday, Brazil hosted the Amazon summit. Eight member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) adopted a declaration on cooperation in the Amazon Basin aimed at sustainable development of the region at the summit.

"We met with... the head of Petrobras. We discussed many topics related to promoting the company's investment in the Bolivian economy. The company... showed interest in visiting Bolivian salt marshes," Molina said in an interview with Bolivia tv at the ACTO summit.

He said joint work has already begun.

"Joint work has already begun. Meetings were organized to draft agreements between Petrobras and Bolivia... We are talking not only about gas exports from Bolivia, but also about future investment and projects in this area," Molina said.

Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela will establish an international police cooperation center and a unified air traffic control system in the Brazilian city of Manaus to combat illegal air traffic, drug trafficking and other crimes in the region, as well as a water resources management network.