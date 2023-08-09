Open Menu

Brazilian Energy Giant Petrobras Plans To Buy Natural Gas From Bolivia - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2023 | 10:10 AM

Brazilian Energy Giant Petrobras Plans to Buy Natural Gas From Bolivia - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) Brazilian state energy company Petrobras plans to buy natural gas from Bolivia, Bolivian Energy Minister Franklin Molina said.

On Tuesday, Brazil hosted the Amazon summit. Eight member countries of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (ACTO) adopted a declaration on cooperation in the Amazon Basin aimed at sustainable development of the region at the summit.

"We met with... the head of Petrobras. We discussed many topics related to promoting the company's investment in the Bolivian economy. The company... showed interest in visiting Bolivian salt marshes," Molina said in an interview with Bolivia tv at the ACTO summit.

He said joint work has already begun.

"Joint work has already begun. Meetings were organized to draft agreements between Petrobras and Bolivia... We are talking not only about gas exports from Bolivia, but also about future investment and projects in this area," Molina said.

Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela will establish an international police cooperation center and a unified air traffic control system in the Brazilian city of Manaus to combat illegal air traffic, drug trafficking and other crimes in the region, as well as a water resources management network.

Related Topics

Police Exports Water Company Traffic Manaus Buy Ecuador Brazil Bolivia Peru Suriname Colombia Guyana Venezuela Gas TV From Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 August 2023

47 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 August 2023

2 hours ago
 NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in ..

NCM forecasts rainy convective cloud formations in coming days

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives US National Security Adviso ..

UAE President receives US National Security Advisor

10 hours ago
 Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of ..

Ahmed Al Hammadi selected Ground Jury President of upcoming FEI Endurance Europe ..

10 hours ago
 Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More ..

Ukrainian Shelling Kills 3 People, Injures 11 More in Donetsk - Acting Head of D ..

10 hours ago
UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoi ..

UAE leaders condole President of Côte d&#039;Ivoire over former president&#039; ..

10 hours ago
 Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Dea ..

Turkey Continues to Hold Talks to Resume Grain Deal - Erdogan

10 hours ago
 Consultations underway to select interim PM's name ..

Consultations underway to select interim PM's name: Minister for Defense Khawaja ..

10 hours ago
 Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Gover ..

Finance Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Governor KPK discusses fiscal matt ..

10 hours ago
 Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Requ ..

Pentagon Will Not Comment on Supplemental Aid Request for Ukraine But Still Has ..

10 hours ago
 Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Pr ..

Niger Moving Military Squads to Niamey Airport, Presidential Palace - Reports

10 hours ago

More Stories From World