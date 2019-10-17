UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Brexit: DUP Rejects Deal 'as Things Stand' As PM Heads To EU Summit

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 02:31 PM

Brexit: DUP rejects deal 'as things stand' as PM heads to EU summit

Boris Johnson has suffered a blow to his proposed Brexit deal as the Democratic Unionist Party said it cannot support plans "as things stand"

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th October, 2019) Boris Johnson has suffered a blow to his proposed Brexit deal as the Democratic Unionist Party said it cannot support plans "as things stand".The support of the DUP is seen as crucial if the prime minister is to win Parliament's approval for the deal in time for his 31 October deadline.The DUP said it would continue to work with the government to try to get a "sensible" deal.It comes as Johnson heads to a crunch summit to get the EU's approval.On the EU's side, the legal text of a draft Brexit deal is seen as being "pretty much ready".But the UK government has yet to approve the documents and the DUP remains unhappy about elements of the prime minister's revised plan for Northern Ireland.In a joint statement released on Thursday, the DUP's leader and deputy said discussions with the government were "ongoing" but "as things stand, we could not support what is being suggested on customs and consent issues and there is a lack of clarity on VAT".

"We will continue to work with the government to try and get a sensible deal that works for Northern Ireland and protects the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom," Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds added.The party has helped prop up the Conservative government since the 2017 general election.In the past, a number of Tory Brexiteers have said their own support for a Brexit deal was contingent on the DUP's backing of any agreement.The Adam Fleming said the DUP's rejection of Johnson's proposals has put a "big spanner in the works".Our Brussels reporter said the "choreography" of Thursday's summit in Brussels had now been put in "jeopardy".

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Brussels Ireland United Kingdom Turkish Lira Brexit October 2017 Government Agreement Election 2018

Recent Stories

Tokyo stocks edge down on profit-taking

5 minutes ago

European Council May Discuss Possible Brexit Delay ..

5 minutes ago

Brick kilns to close from Nov 1 ahead of smog seas ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese ham producer launches plant based patties

5 minutes ago

Man decorates car for Royal couple

17 minutes ago

NATO cannot 'make it' without Turkey

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.