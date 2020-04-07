UrduPoint.com
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson Ion Oxygen Support, Not Ventilator: Official

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not on a ventilator but has had some oxygen support, said Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove on Tuesday

"He's not on a ventilator no ... The prime minister has received some oxygen support and he is kept under, of course, close supervision," Gove told the London-based LBC radio, adding that if Johnson's condition changes the government will make an official statement.

Johnson was taken to intensive care on Monday night after his coronavirus symptoms worsened, Downing Street said.

Johnson has asked British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputize for him, a Downing Street spokesman said.

The prime minister, 55, was admitted to St Thomas' Hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday night, 10 days after testing positive for coronavirus.

The spokesman said the prime minister was moved on the advice of his medical team and is receiving "excellent care."

