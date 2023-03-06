UrduPoint.com

Bus-Truck Collision Kills 23 In Ghana - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2023 | 11:09 PM

A head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Ghana left 23 people dead and many others injured, the Daily Graphic newspaper reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) A head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck in Ghana left 23 people dead and many others injured, the Daily Graphic newspaper reported Monday.

The crash happened on Sunday night on a road between the towns of Kintampo and Babatokuma in central Ghana, in western Africa.

The state-owned daily quoted a witness as saying that the truck hit a Grandbird bus after veering off into the opposite lane to avoid collision with a car parked on the road.

At least 21 people reportedly died on the spot, while survivors were brought to the Kintampo Government Hospital, where two further victims died. The drivers of both vehicles survived the crash and were taken into police custody.

