Canada Announces $2.96Mln in Ukraine Security Assistance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Canada announced C$3.85 million ($2.96 million) in funding on Tuesday for two projects related to Ukrainian security sector institutions, according to a release.

"To support the Ukrainian government and people, (Canadian PM Justin Trudeau) announced allocation of funding for two Ukraine projects through the Peace and Stabilization Operations Program, totalling $3.85 million," the release said.