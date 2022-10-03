(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday that she spoke with her Ukraine counterpart Dmytro Kuleba over the weekend and discussed the retaking of the town of Lyman by Ukrainian troops as well as reaffirmed Ottawa's continued support for Kiev

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2022) Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Monday that she spoke with her Ukraine counterpart Dmytro Kuleba over the weekend and discussed the retaking of the town of Lyman by Ukrainian troops as well as reaffirmed Ottawa's continued support for Kiev.

"Spoke to my Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, to discuss this weekend's developments, including the liberation of Lyman, and reaffirm Canada's support for Ukraine," Joly said via Twitter.

On Saturday, the Russian military withdraw from the town of Lyman to avoid being encircled by Ukrainian troops and foreign fighters, and repositioned at different fixed defenses.

Canada has been of the strongest supporters of Ukraine after Russia started its special military operation in the country on February 24. Ottawa has provided Kiev with $473 million in military assistance and $1.5 billion worth of loans delivered through the IMF.

In addition, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 2,828 Russian and Belarusian nationals as well as on "Ukrainian facilitators" of Russia's special military operation.