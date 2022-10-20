Canada Imposes Sanctions on 6 People, 4 Entities in Iran - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Canada imposes sanctions on six individuals ad four entities in Iran, including the Guardian Council, the Assembly of Experts, and deputy interior minister Seyyed Majid Mirahmadi, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

"Today's sanctions list six individuals and four entities, that are among the worst offenders that have participated in or enabled gross human rights violations, including against Iranian women, and disseminated propaganda to justify the Iranian regime's repression and persecution of its citizens," the statement read.

The sanctions also target Mohammad Karami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Operational Base in Sistan and Baluchistan; Ezzatollah Zarghami, former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Corporation; and the Expediency Discernment Council.