UrduPoint.com

Canada Imposes Sanctions On 6 People, 4 Entities In Iran - Global Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Canada Imposes Sanctions on 6 People, 4 Entities in Iran - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Canada imposes sanctions on six individuals ad four entities in Iran, including the Guardian Council, the Assembly of Experts, and deputy interior minister Seyyed Majid Mirahmadi, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

"Today's sanctions list six individuals and four entities, that are among the worst offenders that have participated in or enabled gross human rights violations, including against Iranian women, and disseminated propaganda to justify the Iranian regime's repression and persecution of its citizens," the statement read.

The sanctions also target Mohammad Karami, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Operational Base in Sistan and Baluchistan; Ezzatollah Zarghami, former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Corporation; and the Expediency Discernment Council.

Related Topics

Assembly Iran Interior Minister Canada Women

Recent Stories

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister C ..

Macron Proposes Appointing Former Prime Minister Castex as Parisian Transport Ch ..

32 seconds ago
 Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Blo ..

Protests Against NATO Nuclear Drills Held Near Bloc's HQ in Brussels

34 seconds ago
 US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctio ..

US Charges Krasnoyarsk Governor's Son With Sanctions Evasion, Seeks Extradition ..

12 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

13 minutes ago
 PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-figh ..

PGA boosts 2023 purses for four events in LIV-fight revamp

13 minutes ago
 Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

Tunisian bakers strike over unpaid subsidies

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.