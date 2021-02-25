UrduPoint.com
Canada To Look At New Measures To Stop Chinese Forced Labor Imports - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:30 AM

Canada to Look at New Measures to Stop Chinese Forced Labor Imports - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) The Canadian government will look to introduce new measures to stop Chinese goods allegedly made by utilizing forced labor in Xinjiang province from entering Canadian and global supply chains in coordination with allies and partners, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

"We will look to bring in more measures in partnership with the international community because that is how we can have the greatest impact and protect the Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities," Trudeau said during Question Period on Wednesday in response to opposition calls for a imposing a ban on imports produced by forced labor in China's Xinjiang province.

Trudeau added that his government has introduced unspecified measures to protect the Canadian market from such goods.

In his question to the Prime Minister, Conservative Party Leader Erin O'Toole pointed out that Australia and the United States have implemented or are in the process of implementing legislation regarding placing restrictions on imports suspected of being produced by alleged human rights victims in Xinjiang.

Beijing has emphasized that China's activities at the heart of Western criticism are part of its counter-radicalization programs conducted in accordance with United Nations norms and standards.

