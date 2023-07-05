Open Menu

Canada's Trudeau To Visit Latvia, Lithuania, Join NATO Summit From July 10-12 - Cabinet

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 05, 2023 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will travel to Latvia for a bilateral visit and Lithuania to attend the NATO Summit in Vilnius, the Canadian cabinet said Tuesday.

"The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced he will travel to Latvia and Lithuania from July 10 to 12, 2023. The Prime Minister will participate in an official bilateral visit in Riga, Latvia on July 10 before travelling to Vilnius, Lithuania to meet with Allies and partners and attend the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Leaders' Summit," the statement read,

In Latvia, Trudeau will meet with Edgars Rinkevics and Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins to continue strengthening the partnership between countries, as well as with soldiers of the Canadian armed forces serving in the Canada-led multinational NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battle Group Latvia.

In Lithuania, the prime minister will join the NATO Summit to "advance the delivery of concrete support to Ukraine, enhance the Alliance's deterrence and defence capabilities, and promote cooperation with Indo-Pacific partners, among other critical security and defence issues."

"For almost 75 years, Canada has been a committed member of NATO. The Alliance is a cornerstone of Canada's international security policy, and that is why we are strengthening our relationship with NATO Allies. I look forward to the bilateral visit in Latvia as well as continuing to work with NATO Allies to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine while addressing multiple challenges facing the world and making life better for people," Trudeau was quoted in the statement as saying.

The NATO Summit in Vilnius will be held from July 11-12.

