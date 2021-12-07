Canadian Spy Agency Targets Foreign Hackers to 'Impose a Cost' for Crimes - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Canada's electronic spy agency, the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), made it public for the first time that it has been pursuing foreign hackers to hit back at the growing levels of cybercrime affecting the country.

"Although we cannot comment on our use of foreign cyber operations (active and defensive cyber operations) or provide operational statistics, we can confirm we have the tools we need to impose a cost on the people behind these kinds of incidents," CSE spokesperson Evan Koronewski told Canada's Global news in a statement on Monday.

The agency said its new mandate "gives CSE the legal authority to conduct cyber operations to disrupt foreign-based threats to Canada, including cybercriminals."

The spokesman confirmed working together with Canadian law enforcement where appropriate against cybercrime.