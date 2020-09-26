Car Bomb in Turkish-Controlled Northeast Syria Kills 7, Injures 11 - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Seven people were killed, including two children, and another 11 were injured in an explosion in northeastern Syria, media reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Seven people were killed, including two children, and another 11 were injured in an explosion in northeastern Syria, media reported Saturday.

According to state news agency SANA, a booby-trapped car went off near a scraps landfill in an industrial part of the city of Ras al-Ayn in the Hasakah governorate.

The entire area is under Turkish control and radical Turkish-backed militia roam free in the governorate.