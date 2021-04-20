CDU Board Supports Laschet by Majority of Votes As Candidate for German Chancellor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2021) The board of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) supported, by a majority of votes, party chairman Armin Laschet as a candidate for German chancellor in the September 26 elections, Die Welt newspaper reported.

It said 31 votes had been given for Laschet, nine votes for Bavarian Minister-President Markus Soeder, and six people abstained.