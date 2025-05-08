Romania Contributes 23 Percent Of Agricultural Workforce In EU
Muhammad Irfan Published May 08, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Bucharest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) Romania is one of the most important countries in the European agricultural sector, considering that 23% of the total agricultural workforce in the EU, 1.77 million jobs, is concentrated here - the largest share in the Union, according to a recently launched profile report.
Romania owns approximately a third of all farms in the EU, although 90% of them are under five hectares, meaning they are subsistence farms. Impact Hub Bucharest (EIT Food representative in Romania), in partnership with Startarium, launched the fourth edition of the report on Romanian AgriFood startups, which provides a comprehensive analysis of the ecosystem: 'Romanian AgriFood Startups Overview Report 2024.'
The initiative is part of the series of preparatory events within the Empowering Women in Agrifood (EWA), dedicated to female entrepreneurs and projects created by them in the agrifood field. Empowering Women in Agrifood is an accelerator programme developed by EIT Food, the world's largest food innovation community. EIT Food is supported by the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), a body of the European Union.
According to the same report, agriculture continues to be a key sector for both the Romanian and European Union economies, despite a constantly decreasing contribution to GDP and an increasingly low profitability.
The research shows that Romania is one of the most important countries in the European agricultural sector, considering that 23% of the total agricultural workforce in the EU is concentrated here (1.77 million jobs - the highest share in the Union). Also, 44.3% of farmers are over 65 years old, which highlights an acute problem regarding the aging of the workforce. An interesting fact revealed in the analysis is the percentage of women working in agriculture in Romania, 19% in 2021, the highest in the EU, the abovementioned document states.
In 2023, when the available data was collected, there were 73 FoodTech and AgriTech startups in Romania. During 2018-2023, there were 18 rounds of financing attracted, of which 14 million Euros for the FoodTech sector and four rounds worth 1.6 million euros for the AgriTech sector.
In addition, according to the report, the level of digitalisation in Romanian farms is low, although the use of advanced technologies such as sensors, drones, satellite imaging or artificial intelligence would significantly increase the profitability of the sector.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2025
3,500 volunteers get combat, rescue training in Rawalpindi
Rally held in Mirpurkhas to show solidarity with Pak Army
India started misadventure, Pakistan will end decisively: Dr Tariq
Difah-e-Pakistan rallies express solidarity with Armed Forces
OIC chief reiterates support for Pakistan as DPM Dar apprises of regional situat ..
Usman Tariq's bowling action cleared
National Judicial Automation Committee resolves digital transformation of judici ..
PPP rally cancelled aimed to current emergency situation
PPP organized protest against Indian aggression
Sindh hospitals put on high alert amid India-Pakistan tensions
More Stories From World
-
Romania contributes 23 percent of agricultural workforce in EU6 minutes ago
-
Chinese medical team offers free clinical services in Malta2 hours ago
-
China attracts growing number of international visitors during May Day holiday2 hours ago
-
Uzbekistan welcomed over one million foreign tourists in a month for first time3 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan expresses concern over military conflict between India, Pakistan4 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan’s president calls on India, Pakistan to exercise restraint to prevent escalation4 hours ago
-
UN renews call on India, Pakistan for 'maximum restraint' after clashes5 hours ago
-
UN renews call on India, Pakistan for 'maximum restraint' after overnight clashes11 hours ago
-
UN formally names Spain's Miguel Moratinos as Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia13 hours ago
-
India's military strikes blatant violation of UN Charter, international law: Chinese scholar14 hours ago
-
Spanish PM welcomes Pakistan's proportional, diplomatic response to Indian aggression17 hours ago
-
Sardar Yousaf visits Pakistan Hajj Mission in Madinah, reviews pilgrim services18 hours ago