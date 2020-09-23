UrduPoint.com
Charite Hospital Says Navalny Discharged From Inpatient Care On Tuesday

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:45 PM

Charite Hospital Says Navalny Discharged From Inpatient Care on Tuesday

Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was discharged from Berlin's Charite hospital on Tuesday, as his condition improved sufficiently, the hospital said

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny was discharged from Berlin's Charite hospital on Tuesday, as his condition improved sufficiently, the hospital said.

"Navalny, who had been receiving treatment at Charite - Universitatsmedizin Berlin since August 22, 2020, was yesterday discharged from inpatient care.

The patient's condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged from acute inpatient care. Alexei Navalny had been receiving treatment at Charite for a total of 32 days, of which 24 days were spent in intensive care," the hospital said in a press release.

